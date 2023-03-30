Bilateral discussions on at G20 Sherpa meet

March 30, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As top officials of the world’s largest 20 economies began deliberations in Kumarakom as part of shaping the agenda for India’s G20 presidency, the country on Thursday held bilateral discussions with countries including Russia.

The Indian side, represented by its Sherpa Amitabh Kant, held bilateral discussions with Russia, Italy, South Africa. The troika of India, Indonesia and Brazil too held talks. The discussions with Russia touched upon a range of subjects including the Ukraine crisis.

Mr. Kant said several meetings were lined up at Kumarakom and the country would work further on the negotiations. “India is positive and optimistic that it will work in partnership with all G20 countries and also with the guest countries,” he said.

Challenges

The G20 negotiations, according to him, will focus on a dizzying array of challenges, including climate change, economic fluctuations, achieving SDG targets etc. Creative suggestions for addressing these issues were expected to emerge before the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi, he said.