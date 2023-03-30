ADVERTISEMENT

Bilateral discussions on at G20 Sherpa meet

March 30, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Indian side, represented by its Sherpa Amitabh Kant, held bilateral discussions with Russia, Italy, South Africa

The Hindu Bureau

As top officials of the world’s largest 20 economies began deliberations in Kumarakom as part of shaping the agenda for India’s G20 presidency, the country on Thursday held bilateral discussions with countries including Russia.

The Indian side, represented by its Sherpa Amitabh Kant, held bilateral discussions with Russia, Italy, South Africa. The troika of India, Indonesia and Brazil too held talks. The discussions with Russia touched upon a range of subjects including the Ukraine crisis.

Mr. Kant said several meetings were lined up at Kumarakom and the country would work further on the negotiations. “India is positive and optimistic that it will work in partnership with all G20 countries and also with the guest countries,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Challenges

The G20 negotiations, according to him, will focus on a dizzying array of challenges, including climate change, economic fluctuations, achieving SDG targets etc. Creative suggestions for addressing these issues were expected to emerge before the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US