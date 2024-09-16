ADVERTISEMENT

Bikes set on fire near Vizhinjam

Updated - September 16, 2024 11:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three two-wheelers were gutted after unidentified persons set the vehicles on fire near Vizhinjam on Sunday midnight.

The arson occurred on a byroad at Karakkattuvila where two scooters and a motorcycle were parked by their owners who reside nearby. Local residents rushed to the spot on seeing the fire. The vehicles were completely destroyed by the time the fire was extinguished.

The police suspect the perpetrators to have poured petrol on the bikes before setting them on fire. A case has been registered in the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US