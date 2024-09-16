Bikes set on fire near Vizhinjam

Three two-wheelers were gutted after unidentified persons set the vehicles on fire near Vizhinjam on Sunday midnight.

The arson occurred on a byroad at Karakkattuvila where two scooters and a motorcycle were parked by their owners who reside nearby. Local residents rushed to the spot on seeing the fire. The vehicles were completely destroyed by the time the fire was extinguished.

The police suspect the perpetrators to have poured petrol on the bikes before setting them on fire. A case has been registered in the incident.

