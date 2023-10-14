Bikes seized in Statewide drive against stunts and illegal modifications

October 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thirty five two-wheelers were seized during a State-wide joint inspection conducted by the Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles department on Saturday to rein in bike stunts, speeding and illegal modifications.

While a case has been registered against seven persons, legal steps have been initiated to cancel the licences of 30 motorists. Fines amounting to ₹3,59,250 were also imposed for various violations during the drive.

Acting on the basis of instructions issued by Inspector General (Traffic) G. Sparjan Kumar, the Traffic and Road Safety Cell scoured various social media platforms to identify habitual violators who indulged in illegal activities that endangered road safety.

Notably, the third phase of the drive, Operation Bike Stunt, was conducted after gathering the addresses of those who modified their bikes and posted such clips on the social media.

Superintendents of Police in-charge of traffic in North and South zones, Harish Chandra Naik and Johnson Charles, district traffic nodal officers and MVD officials led the operation.

The public have been urged to report information and send videos and images of similar violations to the Kerala Police’s Shubhayatra WhatsApp number 9747001099.