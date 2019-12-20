Bikers spread message of wearing helmet

A bike rally promoted by the Indian Epilepsy Association and Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) from Kochi to Bengaluru passed through Palakkad town on Thursday, spreading the message of wearing helmet. Assistant Superintendent of Police Swapnil M. Mahajan flagged off the rally after it received a reception at Avitis Hospital here.

Popular Bullet rider Suresh Balraman, who led the rally titled ‘no helmet, no ride’, told a group of students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Olavakode, about the importance of protecting oneself even if it was a 50-metre-long ride.

Addressing the children, well-known epileptologist Rajendran B. said that up to 53% of head injury trauma, if survived, would invariably develop epilepsy in later phases. “And 60% of epilepsy are recurrent and untreatable,” he said.

“God has given us a brain to act. Do not think you are cheating the police by escaping without wearing a helmet while riding. You are cheating yourself,” said Dr. Rajendran.

Mr. Mahajan, himself an avid rider, advised the students never to miss the opportunity of the joy of riding, but only with proper gear.

P. Mohanakrishnan, chief executive officer of AIMS, said that creating awareness about wearing helmet would go a long way in reducing the number of accidental deaths. “Our experience shows that. That’s why our hospital is taking this major initiative to prevent deaths. We are addressing the school children because they are going to be tomorrow’s riders,” Dr. Mohanakrishnan said.