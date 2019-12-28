Bikers skid on oil spills at Malappuram, Kottakkal

The Fire and Rescue officials here have taken up with the Road Transport Authority, the police and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) the issue of several bikers skidding on the

road due to oil spills at Malappuram and Kottakkal on Friday.

The fire brigade was called in after many bikers skidded at the two places. It was soon found that diesel that had spilled from KSRTC buses near the KSRTC depot at Kunnummal had caused the accidents in Malappuram.

At Kottakkal, used engine oil was found to have spilled while being transported in pick-up carriers. In both cases, several bikers met with accident and suffered injuries.

District Fire Officer Moosa Vadakkethil said that it was not a new instance and that carelessness by KSRTC workers had caused such spills at Malappuram several times before.

Diesel spills used to happen when KSRTC buses left the depot without closing the fuel tank properly after filling fuel. “Although it was not very common, such accidents did take place in the past in Malappuram,” said Mr. Moosa.

Whenever diesel or oil spills took place, the fire brigade would be called in to wash the road. “Depending on the gravity of the spill and its spread, we would respond with water and soap foam or with sand,” said Mr. Moosa.

The fire personnel washed the oil spills at Malappuram and Kottakkal with soap foam and water on Friday.

It was not clear how the used oil spilled at Kottakkal. “It may be due to the loose cap of a container in which the oil was carried,” said a police officer.

Police and Fire and Rescue officials said that action would be taken against those responsible for the oil spill. They said that bikers skidding off the road could turn fatal.