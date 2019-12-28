Kerala

Bikers skid on oil spills at Malappuram, Kottakkal

Fire and Rescue personnel washing the road to clear it of the oil spill on Friday.

Fire and Rescue personnel washing the road to clear it of the oil spill on Friday.  

more-in

KSRTC accused of causing spills by leaving fuel caps of buses loose

The Fire and Rescue officials here have taken up with the Road Transport Authority, the police and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) the issue of several bikers skidding on the

road due to oil spills at Malappuram and Kottakkal on Friday.

The fire brigade was called in after many bikers skidded at the two places. It was soon found that diesel that had spilled from KSRTC buses near the KSRTC depot at Kunnummal had caused the accidents in Malappuram.

At Kottakkal, used engine oil was found to have spilled while being transported in pick-up carriers. In both cases, several bikers met with accident and suffered injuries.

District Fire Officer Moosa Vadakkethil said that it was not a new instance and that carelessness by KSRTC workers had caused such spills at Malappuram several times before.

Diesel spills used to happen when KSRTC buses left the depot without closing the fuel tank properly after filling fuel. “Although it was not very common, such accidents did take place in the past in Malappuram,” said Mr. Moosa.

Whenever diesel or oil spills took place, the fire brigade would be called in to wash the road. “Depending on the gravity of the spill and its spread, we would respond with water and soap foam or with sand,” said Mr. Moosa.

The fire personnel washed the oil spills at Malappuram and Kottakkal with soap foam and water on Friday.

It was not clear how the used oil spilled at Kottakkal. “It may be due to the loose cap of a container in which the oil was carried,” said a police officer.

Police and Fire and Rescue officials said that action would be taken against those responsible for the oil spill. They said that bikers skidding off the road could turn fatal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 1:36:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bikers-skid-on-oil-spills-at-malappuram-kottakkal/article30416381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY