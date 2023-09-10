Biju refutes Akkara’s allegations in Karuvannur bank case, seeks evidence

September 10, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

P.K. Biju, former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] MP for Alathur, has refuted the allegations raised against him by Anil Akkara, former Congress MLA, in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam.

Mr. Biju told the media here on Sunday that he had no links with any of the accused in the scam as alleged by Mr. Akkara. He also said he had never contacted the accused through phone or WhatsApp. Mr. Biju challenged Mr. Akkara to produce evidence, if he had any.

“I was a Member of Parliament representing Alathur Lok Sabha constituency between 2009 and 2019. One part of the constituency is in Thrissur while the other is in Palakkad. Mr. Akkara was the MLA for Wadakkanchery, which is part of the Alathur segment, at that time. He is now coming up with allegations he had not raised then,” the CPI(M) leader said.

In rented houses

Mr. Biju said that he had lived in rented houses at Mulankunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery while he was an MP and he had given the rent to the respective house owners from his bank account. He said he had no house in his name and that he was staying in a flat owned by his party.

Mr. Akkara had claimed that P. Satheesh Kumar, an accused arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, was Mr. Biju’s mentor. “We don’t need any black money dealers as mentors. Our mentors are the people and the party. Mr. Akkara’s allegations are politically motivated. He has been personally targeting me ever since I contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls,” he said. Mr. Biju also denied Mr. Akkara’s claim that he was part of a CPI(M) panel that inquired into the bank scam.

