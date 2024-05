Biju Prabhakar has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Wednesday. He succeeds Rajan Khobragade to the post. Dr. Khobragade is now Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department). Mr. Prabhakar holds full additional charges of Secretary, Transport (Railways, Metro and Aviation) department, and Commissioner of the Guruvayur Devaswom and the Koodalmanikyam Devaswom.