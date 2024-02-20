Biju Prabhakar steps down

February 20, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After a stint of around three[and-a-half years, Biju Prabhakar on Tuesday stepped down from the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Transport Secretary, which he held for two-and-a-half years.

He will take charge as Secretary, Industries, on Wednesday. Before leaving the office, he met Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and the Minister expressed his appreciation for the work rendered by Mr. Prabhakar in his capacity as Transport Secretary and KSRTC CMD. Mr. Prabakar stepped down from the post following the alleged difference of opinion between him and the new Transport Minister.

Mr. Prabhakar took additional charge of KSRTC CMD on June 15, 2020 when he was the Secretary of Social Welfare. Subsequently, he took over the full charge of the Transport Secretary on July 7, 2021. Though he stepped down from the post of Transport Secretary, he will continue to be in charge of Aviation, Metro and Railways. K. Vasuki is the new Transport Secretary.