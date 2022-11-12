Biju Prabhakar should be removed, says Kanam

Mounting a scathing attack against Biju Prabhakar, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, (KSRTC), Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Kanam Rajendran on Saturday said since Mr. Prabhakar was an ardent supporter of the privatisation policy of the Centre, the State should be ready to expel such an officer from the post of Transport Secretary and KSRTC CMD.

While emphasising his stance on privatising the KSRTC for salvaging the public utility, Mr. Prabhakar allegedly supported the privatisation of the public transportation system in the country by the Centre during a private programme.

At a time when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and various trade unions have been opposing the privatisation policies of the Union government, the brazen stance of an officer to support the Union government policy simply amounts to indiscipline, Mr. Kanam told the media in Kollam.