Biju Prabhakar part of Central team for COP 27

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 11, 2022 19:31 IST

Transport Principal Secretary Biju Prabhakar has been nominated by the Union government to a team that will participate in the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) that is under way at the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

Mr. Prabhakar will be part of a five-member team which includes representatives from Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Telangana, visiting Sharm el-Sheikh on November 16 and 17. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change proposes to position India’s leadership role in transportation at the two-week conference.

Mr. Prabhakar, who will reach Sharm el-Sheikh on November 15, will participate in a panel discussion, among other events.

