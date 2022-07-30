Bijli Mahotsav held in Kottayam
Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj inaugurated the second programme of the Bijli Mahotsav celebrations in Kottayam on Friday. The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Power in association with the Government of Kerala, Kottayam district administration, NTPC, Kayamkulam, and KSEB. Thiruvanchoor Radharishnan presided.
