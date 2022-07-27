Kerala

Bijili Mahotsav held at Changanassery

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM July 27, 2022 18:23 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 18:23 IST

 

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Ministry of Power, in association with the Government of Kerala, district administration, Kottayam, NTPC, Kayamkulam, and the KSEB, organised a Bijli Mahotsav at Changanassery on Tuesday.

Job Michael, MLA, inaugurated the event at a function presided over by District Collector P.K. Jayashree. Praveen P., senior manager (RE-Solar/IT), NTPC, Kayamkulam, made the subject presentation.

