Bijili Mahotsav held at Changanassery
As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Ministry of Power, in association with the Government of Kerala, district administration, Kottayam, NTPC, Kayamkulam, and the KSEB, organised a Bijli Mahotsav at Changanassery on Tuesday.
Job Michael, MLA, inaugurated the event at a function presided over by District Collector P.K. Jayashree. Praveen P., senior manager (RE-Solar/IT), NTPC, Kayamkulam, made the subject presentation.
