Bihar native sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

October 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court sentenced a migrant worker, hailing from Bihar, to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Special Judge Rekha R. sentenced Samjai Junaid, 20, of Kishanganj in Bihar to undergo rigorous imprisonment for periods of five years each and to pay fines of ₹20,000 each after being found guilty under Section 7 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The default of the fines would lead to additional imprisonment for four months each. The substantive sentences shall run concurrently, the court ruled.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan, the incident had taken place outside a tea shop on the Devaswom Board–Akkamma Cherian Statue road at Nanthencode under the Museum police station limits on June 7, 2022.

The accused, who used to work as a construction worker, sexually assaulted the 17-year old survivor when she was returning from her school along with a friend. He was soon apprehended by some passers by and handed over to the police. The prosecution examined eight witnesses and presented 11 exhibits.