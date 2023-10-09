HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar native sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

The accused, who used to work as a construction worker, sexually assaulted the 17-year old survivor when she was returning from her school along with a friend.

October 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court sentenced a migrant worker, hailing from Bihar, to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Special Judge Rekha R. sentenced Samjai Junaid, 20, of Kishanganj in Bihar to undergo rigorous imprisonment for periods of five years each and to pay fines of ₹20,000 each after being found guilty under Section 7 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The default of the fines would lead to additional imprisonment for four months each. The substantive sentences shall run concurrently, the court ruled.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan, the incident had taken place outside a tea shop on the Devaswom Board–Akkamma Cherian Statue road at Nanthencode under the Museum police station limits on June 7, 2022.

The accused, who used to work as a construction worker, sexually assaulted the 17-year old survivor when she was returning from her school along with a friend. He was soon apprehended by some passers by and handed over to the police. The prosecution examined eight witnesses and presented 11 exhibits.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.