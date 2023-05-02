HamberMenu
Bihar family gets ration card in minutes; elderly woman to receive free treatment at RCC

May 02, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
People with their petitions at the Karuthalum Kaithangum taluk-level adalat led by Ministers V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju, and G.R. Anil, at SMV School, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

People with their petitions at the Karuthalum Kaithangum taluk-level adalat led by Ministers V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju, and G.R. Anil, at SMV School, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

When a vehicle of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) reached the Karuthalum Kaithangum taluk-level adalat on the SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School premises near Overbridge on Tuesday, many in the gathering had a puzzled look on their face.

The vehicle opened and out stepped an 11-year-old boy who headed towards Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil. The boy was Mohammed Salman, and he had reached the adalat along with his grandmother, a cancer patient, for a ration card. They had heard that if they had a priority card, they would receive free medical treatment.

Mohammed Salman’s family hails from Bihar and has been settled in Poonthura for the past 20 years. Gulshan Khatoun’s son Mohammed Ishlam makes ends meet selling flutes. He is the sole breadwinner of the family of seven, including four children. Gulshan Khatoun’s treatment expenses would come to ₹4 lakh, but finding that much money was nearly impossible for Mohammed Ishlam.

People thronging the Karuthalum Kaithangum taluk-level adalat at SMV School in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

People thronging the Karuthalum Kaithangum taluk-level adalat at SMV School in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

During Gulshan Khatoun’s treatment at the RCC, the family came to know about the adalat. RCC welfare officer Asha and liaison officer Rajagopal who well understood the family’s financial condition helped them reach the adalat venue and apply for the ration card.

All procedures were completed within minutes and the priority ration card was handed over to them. The family returned from the venue with the light of hope in their eyes.

