Biggest scam: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday accused the State government of opening the door for destructive mining by secretly revising the Land Assignment Rules, 1964 to aid the powerful quarry mafia.

At a press conference here, Mr. Chennithala said that by diluting the rules that restricted exploitative mining in lands assigned to citizens for farming and building purposes, the government had sacrificed the safety of its citizens on the altar of corruption. It had allowed 119 new granite quarries in Kerala, ignoring cautionary advice that exploitative mining was the prime cause for flooding, mudslides and landslides. At least 64 quarries still operate in landslip-ravaged Kavalappara in Malappuram district.