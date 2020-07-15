BigCart Kerala to cover more districts

Thiruvananthapuram

15 July 2020 23:27 IST

KSUM-fostered start-up’s e-com platform helps people buy essential commodities

BigCart Kerala, an e-commerce platform launched by a start-up incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), is set to expand its operations to more districts in the State to enable people purchase essential commodities during the COVID-19 period. The online delivery platform, developed by Steve Mobile Technologies Pvt Ltd, was launched in the capital to deliver goods through online and WhatsApp after the lockdown kicked in. It later made its way to Kottayam. The company is now gearing up to extend its services to Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

