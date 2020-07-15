Kerala

BigCart Kerala to cover more districts

KSUM-fostered start-up’s e-com platform helps people buy essential commodities

BigCart Kerala, an e-commerce platform launched by a start-up incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), is set to expand its operations to more districts in the State to enable people purchase essential commodities during the COVID-19 period. The online delivery platform, developed by Steve Mobile Technologies Pvt Ltd, was launched in the capital to deliver goods through online and WhatsApp after the lockdown kicked in. It later made its way to Kottayam. The company is now gearing up to extend its services to Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 11:29:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bigcart-kerala-to-cover-more-districts/article32095583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY