Big targets for MGNREGS amidst slashed Central aid

State plans to increase total man-days of works to ₹12 crore

State plans to increase total man-days of works to ₹12 crore

Expecting benefits from a Central aid, a special drive is under consideration to generate ₹12-crore man-days of work in the 2022-23 financial under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

It aims to achieve a slight improvement in the ₹10.23 crore man-days achieved in the last fiscal.

Apart from the State’s share, the expected contribution from the Central government for the coming fiscal is ₹3,827.69 crore. It also included the expenses for other components under the scheme.

Even in the midst of new targets, the State Budget has expressed grave concerns over the slashed allocation of funds for the job guarantee scheme in Kerala. The Budget records show that the funds have been slashed by ₹25,000 crore, which is expected to have an impact on the timely implementation of the undertaken schemes.

The Budget speech itself puts it straight that the shortage of funds is a “matter of grave concern”. The Central government’s stand of not allocating funds in time will weaken the project, it warns.

Officials with the MGNREGS project monitoring team point out that the shortage of funds will mainly hit the ongoing asset creation works in the limits of various local bodies. Also, the emergency works to be carried out as part of the drought mitigation projects including the rural drinking water schemes will suffer, they add.