Big sharks behind illegal drug supply to local peddlers still at large

Even as the police and the Excise department squads claim big strides in the seizure of synthetic drugs, inter-State agents engaged in large-scale purchase and sale of psychotropic drugs and antidepressants by colluding with local peddlers are still at large.

Other than local peddlers, no such previously suspected wholesale agents have been arrested based on previously accessed call detail records or other reliable statements.

Though the details of some of the suspected wholesale suppliers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had earlier been tracked, the investigation lost steam midway. The plan to delegate a special team for investigation did not materialise for unknown reasons.

“The details of several suspected illegal wholesale traders had been collected subsequent to the seizure of drugs. However, the follow-up investigation failed to make headway,” said a higher secondary school teacher who was associated with various field-level intervention programmes for young drug addicts. According to him, those who supplied the psychotropic drugs from other States for resale were remaining safe in their hideouts.

Surprise inspections

Like the investigations, surprise inspections by Drugs Control department to verify the stock and examine the sales records to expose suspected irregularities were also found declining without proper coordination. According to sources, old prescriptions are still being used to purchase tranquilliser drugs. The details of some of the shops suspected of violating sales norms have already been gathered in a recent inspection carried out by a senior official with the special inspection squad, they said.

Sources with the Drugs Control department said that the shortage of staff for field-level inspection is continuing to be a challenge for the intensified vigil in the area. Many a time, officials are in a situation to work extra hours for coordinating district-level surprise inspections, they said. According to them, the whole task, including purchase and sale of prescription drugs by pharmacies, is now being controlled through an online monitoring system.

As a result of increasing number of cases related to synthetic drugs, the police and Excise department squads are also not following up the previously exposed tranquilliser drug cases in the district. Call detail records accessed for conducting follow up probes are not even used for zeroing in on suspected inter-State suppliers in the field.

“With heightened monitoring by school authorities, there is no considerable increase in the number of psychotropic drug addicts. But, there should be initiatives on the part of the police, Excise and Drugs Control department to ensure a flawless vigil,” said a National Service Scheme coordinator in the city. He also pointed out that there should be more awareness programmes to highlight the evil side of psychotropic drug abuse.