Big fight likely for UDF, BJP in Palakkad bypoll

All eyes will be on Palakkad when two Assembly constituencies in the State, namely Palakkad and Chelakkara, go to the polls in a few months. The victory of Palakkad’s MLA Shafi Parambil and Chelakkara’s MLA K. Radhakrishnan from Vadakara and Alathur respectively in the recent Lok Sabha elections has necessitated byelections in those Assembly constituencies.

It will be a testing time for the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP in Palakkad. In the last Assembly election held in 2021, the fight was between UDF’s Shafi Parambil and BJP’s E. Sreedharan, in which Mr. Parambil vanquished the technocrat, also known as the ‘Metroman’. The LDF was pushed to the third position.

The BJP already announced that it will field a strong and popular candidate with the hope of capturing the Palakkad constituency. Mr. Sreedharan was approached to try a hand one more time, but he is yet to accept the request. Another name doing the rounds is BJP’s firebrand woman politician Shobha Surendran, who garnered 20.08% votes in the constituency in 2016. In the last elections in 2021, Mr. Sreedharan increased the BJP voteshare to 35.34%.

While Mr. Parambil won by securing 38.06% votes, the LDF’s C.P. Pramod polled only 25.64% votes in in 2021. Therefore, the big fight this time around too is likely to be between the UDF and the BJP. Apart from Palakkad Municipality, the grama panchayats of Kannadi, Pirayiri and Mathur constitute the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

The BJP has been in power in Palakkad Municipality since 2015, and the party has steadily increased its vote share in Palakkad Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies over the last 10 years. Mr. Sreedharan had narrowly missed the Assembly seat in 2021 in a keenly fought election.

For the UDF, retaining Palakkad is a big task. Many names, including Youth Congress president Rahul Mankottathil, former MLA V.T. Balram and District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan, are figure on the UDF list. Who among them can retain the popularity of Mr. Parambil remains the question for the UDF.