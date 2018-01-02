Big bonanza on offer for giving up land for projects

A comprehensive Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy has been notified by the government for all land acquisitions to overcome hurdles in acquiring land for development projects.

Deviating from the 2nd Schedule of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the new policy in lieu of the Act is for providing ‘more compensation to the affected parties considering the prevailing conditions in the State’.

The decision is based on the recommendation of a seven-member committee headed by P. H. Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), to provide ‘more assistance’ than that was included in the 2nd Schedule of the 2013 Act to the displaced, taking into account the problems faced while acquiring land.

Under the new policy, if one loses his/her house in the rural area, a constructed house will be provided as per Indira Awas Yojna specifications. In the urban area, a constructed house of not less than 50 sq m in plinth area will be provided. A one-time assistance of ₹3 lakh, irrespective of family income, will to be given for house construction if they don’t want the house.

In the case of irrigation projects, those losing agricultural land in the affected area will get a minimum of one acre in the command area of the project for which the land is acquired. In every project, those losing land and belonging to SC/STs will be provided land equivalent to the one acquired or two-and-a-half acres, whichever is lower.

If the land is acquired for urbanisation process, 20% of the developed land will be reserved and offered to the affected families, in proportion to the areas of their land acquired and at a price equal to the cost of acquisition and development.

Job for at least one member per affected family, a one-time payment of ₹5 lakh per affected family and annuity policies that shall pay not less than ₹3,000 per month per family for 20 years will be offered.

Each affected family will get a monthly subsistence allowance equivalent to ₹5,000 per month for a period of one year from the date of award, a one-time transportation cost of ₹50,000 and ₹ 50,000 for the construction of a cattle shed and a petty shop.

Artisans, small traders and others affected will get a one-time assistance of ₹50,000, all affected families will get ₹50,000 as resettlement allowance, and fishing rights in the reservoirs in case of hydel projects.

Commercial tenants less than 2,000 sq ft will be provided a one-time assistance of ₹2 lakh for shifting. Employees in commercial establishments will get ₹6,000 for six months for loss of livelihood and residential family tenants ₹30,000 for shifting.

Encroachers in puramboke land preceding the 4(1) notification will get ₹5,000 for six months. In the case of place of worship, in addition to land and structural value, shifting charge of ₹1 lakh is to be given.

The norms in the policy have come into effect for all land acquisition cases where the provisions of the 2013 Act, National Highways Act, 1956 and by direct/negotiated purchase have been invoked, says a government order issued by the ACS, Revenue.