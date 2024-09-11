Bifurcation of wards in Kozhikode Corporation likely

After the State Delimitation Commission announced the delimitation of three-tier panchayats ahead of the forthcoming local body polls, rumours are afloat regarding the possible bifurcation of wards in the Kozhikode Corporation and its political implications.

While predictions from various quarters hint at an addition of around seven wards to the Corporation considering the voter turnout in the local body polls in 2020, the criterion for delimitation is yet to be ascertained.

“The number of voters is not the basis for delimitation, but population is. Since no proper census has been done after 2011, upon which the delimitation could be based, the Commission will most probably adopt the demographics available through the last census,” said K.C. Shobhita, United Democratic Front (UDF) council party leader in the civic body.

The UDF maintains that the population of the Corporation is 6.08 lakh based on the 2011 census, and that it warranted for only one additional ward. “We are trying to collect the number of households in the city from the Sanchaya software. Thus, we can ascertain the extent of population explosion in some areas. We are also conducting workshops in this regard and preparing an alternative proposal to be submitted before the Delimitation Commission,” she added.

However, the UDF suspects the intention behind the appointment of several retired employees in the Corporation for free service recently as a ploy to manipulate the delimitation procedure to suit the requirements of the ruling front.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed refused to comment on the probability of more wards as the Commission was yet to publish the criteria for the division.

The Corporation has at present 75 wards, of which 20 were added when the three grama panchayats — Cheruvannur-Nallalam, Beypore, and Elathur — were added to it ahead of the local body polls in 2010. Now, 51 of these wards are represented by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), 14 by the UDF, and seven by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Further division of wards may affect the political dynamics in at least a few of the existing ones.