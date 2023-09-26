Bifurcate Women and Child, Social Justice departments: Assembly panel

September 26, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Assembly Committee on Estimates has said that complete bifurcation of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department and the Social Justice department (SJD) should be implemented as per the Jitendran committee report.

The committee, chaired by the former Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shailaja, in its report on utilisation of the Women and Child Development department’s Budget allocation, said both departments should make efforts to complete the bifurcation so that mechanisms for implementation of schemes at levels below the district come into effect. Funds should also be sanctioned so that schemes could be implemented at the grassroots.

Proper guidelines should be prepared on subjects that come under the WCD department as had been done by the SJD, it said. More funds should be allocated under Plan funds in the Budget to improve the department’s functioning.

Domestic violence

The committee recommended that a task force centred around each police station be set up to take action on complaints related to dowry and domestic violence.

It called for implementing sexuality education in schools and colleges to make youngsters aware of its importance and prevent them from falling prey to perversions.

Premarital/marital counselling should be made mandatory for registering marriages, the report said.

The Budget allocation for Aswasanidhi, a project to provide relief to victims of sex crime, gender-based violence, acid attacks, and some other categories, should be increased.

Allocation for award

It wanted necessary fund allocation so that the Dakshayani Velayudhan award announced by the Women and Child Development department in 2019 as an encouragement for women empowerment could be presented.

The committee mooted timely upward revision of food allowance for residents of homes under the State Nirbhaya Cell from ₹2,000 a person. The pay and service conditions of employees in these homes should be fixed afresh and the functioning of the homes should be improved, the panel said.

It also called for measures, including sanctioning of funds, for Gender Park so that it could start full-fledged functioning.

Anganwadi activities should be brought together under one umbrella. Special funds should be sanctioned to the Local Self-government department so that buildings could be constructed for anganwadis that lacked own buildings, the report said. The Anganwadis which were not included under smart the anganwadi project should be included in it, the committee said.