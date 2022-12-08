Biennale tickets to be available on BookMyShow as well

December 08, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Tickets for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale opening on December 12 will be available on BookMyShow app as well, apart from ticket counters at the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets, sold to visitors at ₹150 apiece on regular days, are available at concessional rates for students (₹50) and senior citizens (₹100). The ticket for a full week costs ₹1,000 and for a month, ₹4,000.

The contemporary art fest will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 6.30 p.m. at the Fort Kochi Parade Ground on December 12. The biennale flag will be hoisted at Aspinwall House.

Indonesian artiste Melati Suryodarmo will perform at Pepper House from 3 p.m. and by evening, pavilions and art rooms will be opened at Aspinwall House. A discussion involving curators of the previous editions will be held at Cabral Yard from 4 p.m., and a Theyyam performance will be held at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT