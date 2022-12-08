Biennale tickets to be available on BookMyShow as well

December 08, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI 

Tickets cost ₹150 apiece on regular days, ₹50 for students, and ₹100 for senior citizens

The Hindu Bureau

Tickets for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale opening on December 12 will be available on BookMyShow app as well, apart from ticket counters at the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets, sold to visitors at ₹150 apiece on regular days, are available at concessional rates for students (₹50) and senior citizens (₹100). The ticket for a full week costs ₹1,000 and for a month, ₹4,000.  

The contemporary art fest will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 6.30 p.m. at the Fort Kochi Parade Ground on December 12. The biennale flag will be hoisted at Aspinwall House.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indonesian artiste Melati Suryodarmo will perform at Pepper House from 3 p.m. and by evening, pavilions and art rooms will be opened at Aspinwall House. A discussion involving curators of the previous editions will be held at Cabral Yard from 4 p.m., and a Theyyam performance will be held at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US