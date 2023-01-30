ADVERTISEMENT

Biennale offers a memorable experience, says Rajeeve

January 30, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve with German Ambassador Dr. Philipp Ackermann at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the Kochi-Muziris Biennale offers a memorable experience and has received immense support from the people.  

The Minister, who went around the prime venue of Aspinwall House, said the theme of the biennale, ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’ was significant. The words and texts that reflect today’s times are rich in political content, and the visuals and images at the biennale absolutely confirm and demonstrate it, he added.

The inclusion of ‘Idam‘, a space which exclusively features artworks of artists from Kerala, makes the biennale an art fair that nobody should miss. It encourages not only the world art, but the unique artistic expression of Kerala also. Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari received the Minister.

Mr. Rajeeve shared his thoughts with German Ambassador Dr. Philipp Ackermann, who met him at the exhibition venue.

