Biennale a major driver of art and culture in Kerala, says Chief Secretary

December 31, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale has become a major driver of art and culture in Kerala, helping the State feature on the global art and culture map, according to Chief Secretary V.P. Joy.

Biennale heralds Kerala spreading its wings to the global space, he said after visiting Aspinwall House at Fort Kochi, the main venue.

Mr. Joy noted that artists and art works from different parts of the country and even from around the world now wanted to be featured in the premier contemporary art fest. The biennale showcases artists’ creative response to different life issues in different regions. Biennale throws up an opportunity to artistically look at all spheres of life.

The crowd at the biennale venues was huge on the New Year’s eve, more so becaue of the Cochin Carnival which had turned Fort Kochi festive.

Famous personalities from across the globe visited biennale venues to get a feel of the latest trends in the field of arts.

“The fascinating installations at the Biennale create in common people a new awareness of all spheres of life,” writer and art critic Suneet Chopra said after visiting the art event. Artistic creation sets the democratic ground to challenge the making of false history and for raising voice against oppression. Biennale is capable of empowering people to build new concepts and express them, he added.

“I am deeply moved by the contemporary creations put up at the biennale which deliver social, cultural and political messages,” said Sahana Mohan who is the head of the curatorial department of the Bengaluru Indian Music Experience Museum.

Actor-director Dileesh Pothan who visited the venue said each edition of the biennale was a new experience. “I have watched the biennale with awe and excitement. This time around, there are more digital installations, and it is a different experience. There is a lot to learn from each of the editions, and so I make it a point to be part of it every time,” he said.