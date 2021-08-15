Bid to undermine country’s secular values to be opposed

Minister seeks support of in the fight against COVID

Efforts to undermine the secular values of the country will not be tolerated, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was addressing the Independence Day parade at Thekkinkadu Maidan here on Sunday.

“We carry our nationality in our blood. There are efforts to rewrite the history of the country in the name of religious nationalism and oneness.”

The State government was continuing its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions and vaccination were the tools against the spread of the disease. They were necessary for checking a spurt in cases. Many people were bearing the brunt of these restrictions. The government needed the unconditional support of the people, the Minister said. He recalled the relentless service of health workers, police, voluntary organisations and ambulance drivers during the pandemic period.

The Minister congratulated all sports persons who made the country proud at the Olympics and Commonwealth games.

The Independence Day celebrations were held adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. Four platoons took part in the parade.

Music teachers of various schools presented patriotic songs.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) P.G. Poonkuzhali and City Police Commissioner R. Aditya attended the programme.

P. Balachandran, MLA, and Mayor M.K. Varghese and others participated.