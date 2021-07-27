Bid to turn Kollam clean, green

KOLLAM

27 July 2021 23:02 IST

Corporation to cultivate vegetables, other plants along roadsides

The Kollam city Corporation has launched an elaborate clean-up drive. As part of it, vegetables and other plants will be cultivated along the sides of all major roads, including national highways.

On the first day of the drive, most parts of the 13 km of the Kollam bypass cutting through 12 Corporation divisions were cleaned by the the Corporation health wing.

The Corporation is implementing the project in connection with Subhiksha Keralam, an initiative launched by the government to make the State self-reliant in food production.

Advertising

Advertising

Self sufficiency

According to officials, the aim of the project is to cultivate every inch of fallow land to increase production and attain self sufficiency.

Along with vegetables, fruits and flowers will also be planted as part of city beautification.

Around 1,500 persons, including people’s representatives, Corporation staff, Haritha Karma Sena members and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers participated in the cleaning work. Areas such as Mevaram, where abattoir waste is dumped illegally, will be cleaned for the green transformation. While all types of vegetables will be planted in some places, flowers and croton plants will be grown on the bypass and major junctions.

“The drive will be carried out without affecting the traffic,” said an official.

In a month

The Corporation officials are planning to complete planting within a month and the MGNREGS will be in charge of maintaining the saplings. They have also urged the public to opt for proper waste management methods instead of dumping it on roadside.