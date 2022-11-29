Bid to suppress Vizhinjam strike condemnable: Thalassery Archbishop

November 29, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KANNUR

Archbishop of Thalassery Mar Joseph Pamplany has condemned the government’s attempts to “undemocratically suppress the protest by fishermen at Vizhinjam”, who have been struggling for survival.

A meeting of priests of the Thalassery Archdiocese on Tuesday announced support to the protest. It also condemned the registration of cases against Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop Thomas J. Neto and other priests.

“The government, which claims to have considered the demands of the fishermen, has not addressed the plight of displaced people over the years,” the meet observed. It also said that attempts by some sections to communalise the protest amounted to humiliating the nation.