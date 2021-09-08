‘Bid to spread falsehood about uniform celebration of Mass’

KOCHI

08 September 2021 18:23 IST

Syro-Malabar Media Commission urges faithful to refrain from such moves

The Syro-Malabar Media Commission has slammed what it called efforts by some people to deliberately spread “falsehoods” on social media regarding the implementation of a uniform mode for the celebration of the Holy Mass.

The Synod of Bishops of the Syrian Catholic Church, which met in August, unanimously accepted the call of Pope Francis and the Congregation for Eastern Churches to implement the uniform mode for the celebration of the Mass. The uniform mode of celebration consists of three parts where the celebrant (priest) faces the people at the beginning of the Mass up to the recitation of the Creed, then turns to the altar up to the Communion and after the Communion turns to face the people until the end of the celebration, said a communication from Fr. Alex Onampally, secretary of the Media Commission here.

The change of the position of the celebrant is the only change to be effected and is quite evident to the faithful. However, a misconception is being spread that along with the introduction of the uniform mode of the Mass, sanctuary veil, St. Thomas Cross, and Crucifix are going to be introduced in all the eparchies (dioceses). The current practice in each eparchy, as decided by the Bishops of the eparchies, will continue. The propaganda that it has been decided to change the structure of the churches and the position of the tabernacle with the implementation of the uniform mode of Mass celebration is untrue. The current position of the tabernacle in the churches will remain the same.

Advertising

Advertising

There are also “rumours” that the adoration of the blessed sacrament, the Way of the Cross, the Rosary, the Novenas, the Holy Week ceremonies and the use of statutes will be stopped. All the practices of devotion will continue as they are practised now in the Syro-Malabar Church, the communication added.

The false propaganda is “a deliberate move by some to dissuade the clergy and the faithful from implementing the uniform mode of celebration” of the Mass and the faithful are requested to refrain from spreading such false news which are detrimental to the unity and fellowship of the Church, the communication added.