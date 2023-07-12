ADVERTISEMENT

Bid to smuggle MDMA: Two arrested

July 12, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

They are suspected to have smuggled the narcotic substances to peddle among school students.

The Hindu Bureau

The Attingal police arrested two persons during an alleged bid to smuggle 53.5 grams of synthetic drug MDMA on July 11.

The accused were identified as Appukuttan, 32, of Korani and Saneeth, 28, of Kizhuvilam. They were apprehended near the Mamam bridge at Attingal during an operation held in association with the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force of the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police.

