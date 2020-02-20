Bid to protect the corrupt, says BJP

Thrissur

20 February 2020 08:28 IST

The Left Democratic Front government is trying to loot the exchequer in the last year of its tenure, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran said here on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the report given by the Home Secretary was meant to protect the corrupt.

He demanded an investigation by a central agency into the alleged corruption in the Home Department.

Advertising

Advertising

“The report of the Home Secretary in a case in which bullets were found missing in the Kerala Police is a gimmick to protect the corrupt. No guidelines have been maintained for purchase. The government has failed to give a trustworthy reply to the CAG report. The Chief Minister’s Office is involved in corruption. The Chief Minister is trying to protect them,” Mr. Surendran said.

The BJP will hold a protest demanding an investigation by a central agency into the issue, Mr. Surendran said.