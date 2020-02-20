Bid to protect the corrupt, says BJP

The Left Democratic Front government is trying to loot the exchequer in the last year of its tenure, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran said here on Wednesday.
Addressing mediapersons, he said the report given by the Home Secretary was meant to protect the corrupt.
He demanded an investigation by a central agency into the alleged corruption in the Home Department.
“The report of the Home Secretary in a case in which bullets were found missing in the Kerala Police is a gimmick to protect the corrupt. No guidelines have been maintained for purchase. The government has failed to give a trustworthy reply to the CAG report. The Chief Minister’s Office is involved in corruption. The Chief Minister is trying to protect them,” Mr. Surendran said.
The BJP will hold a protest demanding an investigation by a central agency into the issue, Mr. Surendran said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.