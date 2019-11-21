Bid to portray CPI(M) asanti-Islamic: Jayarajan

CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan said that there is a conscious effort to make the party appear to be anti-Islamic and that the forces against the party are launching canards against party leaders.

Defending CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan’s controversial statement that Muslim extremist outfits were offering help to Maoists, Mr. Jayarajan in his Facebook post has said that though the terrorist organisation IS is the acronym of Islamic State, it does not mean that every Islamic believer is a terrorist.

Expressing his surprise, he asks why the Indian Union Muslim League is unhappy and agitated over the word Islamic terrorist. He also recalls that the party earlier clarified that Hindutva extremism is the biggest danger to democracy, secularism and social justice in the country. However, some raise objection while people speak against Muslim extremists, just as RSS feels agitated over talk on Hindu extremism, he observed.

The Facebook post was against Muslim terrorists and not against ordinary Muslim believers, he clarified.

Mr. Jayarajan observes that only those who have deep extremist thoughts feel the pinch while hearing the statements as made by the CPI(M) leader Mr. Mohanan. They should introspect themselves. Real religious people are always against such extremism, he opined.

Mr. Jayarajan has said it is true that some religious extremists are trying to encourage the Maoists. The Maoists believe that Islamists too have a role in the fight against imperialism. They come together not only ideologically but also practically, he said.

The CPI(M), which stands firmly against the Hindutva extremists, also needs to expose the Islamist extremist movements. Any Muslim believer with anti-extremist attitude will join hands with the CPI(M) and Hindus will rally with the party while it opposes the Hindutva, he says.