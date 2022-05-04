Bid to make State free of fallow land
Kerala will be made a State without fallow land, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Agriculture department’s ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekk’ programme in Kannur on Wednesday. He said the government was moving ahead with steps to take the agricultural sector in the State on a growth path.
