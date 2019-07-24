Bid to mainstream women in dairy sector

Kerala has thousands of women working in the labour-intensive dairy sector, yet the percentage of their representation is quite inadequate when it comes to the governance of societies.

To address this issue and bring them to the mainstream, the Dairy Development Department will be launching a new initiative that offers women continued motivation and support.

As part of the project, the department will be conducting a survey, perhaps the first of its kind in the country, to collect data of the women workforce engaged in dairy production.

Lack of leadership role

“There are lot of women involved in dairying who take care of all production tasks that include milking, cleaning and feeding. Often they are relegated to such activities and their presence is missing in leadership roles. Our objective is to upgrade their socio-economic condition through different schemes specifically devised for the purpose,” says Jija Krishnan, Deputy Director, Dairy Development Department, on Wednesday.

Data will be collected at panchayat, block, and district levels as part of the project and the final report will be submitted on November 1, Keralapiravi day.

Many projects

“The survey will be completed by August and based on the data we will plan projects to promote women. It is for the first time in the State a gender-specific survey is being conducted in the sector. Our motto is Vanitha Munnettam Ksheera Saharakarana Mekahalayil,” she adds.

State, Central funds

As part of promoting women in the dairy sector, the department plans to pool in various State and Centre funds and devise new schemes that benefit the target group. “We plan to make women more self-reliant and enhance their representation on the governing bodies.”

Kerala has around 3,000 dairy cooperative societies, but despite reservation, women’s representation is very low on the governing bodies.

“Moreover, only around 128 societies have women as presidents and this situation needs to change,” she says. The State-level inauguration of the survey will be held on July 29 at Kollam.

Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma will inaugurate the event and Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry K. Raju will preside over the function.