Bid to intimidate woman patient: five staff of Kozhikode MCH suspended

March 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Five staff of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, have been suspended from service after they were accused of trying to change the statement of a woman who allegedly faced an assault attempt at the institution recently by another staff.

The service of another woman staff on daily wages contract has been terminated. According to sources, the accused are one nursing assistant, two grade-2 hospital assistants and two grade-1 hospital assistants. A police case too has been registered.

The Medical College police on Monday arrested Kuzhiparambath Saseendran, 55, a native of Villiappilly, near Vadakara, in Kozhikode district, on the charge of attempting to assault the woman patient who had been admitted to the hospital for a surgery. A police case was filed against him based on her complaint.

The incident happened when the patient was in the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of the surgery section. She was later shifted to another ward. The accused approached her there and reportedly pressured her to withdraw the complaint against Saseendran and change her statement. They allegedly offered her a compensation if she obliged to their demand.

The woman subsequently filed another complaint against the accused claiming that their behaviour had traumatised her. The complaint was later forwarded to the police. Women security staff have been posted at the ward for her safety and only doctors are allowed to enter the room now.

K. Sudarsan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, recorded her statement thereafter. The charges include intimidating and influencing a witness. The official action against the accused was taken following an internal inquiry.