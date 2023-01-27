ADVERTISEMENT

Bid to harass foreign tourist: man held

January 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovalam police arrested a Tamil Nadu native for allegedly harassing a foreign tourist in Kovalam a few days ago. According to the police, Anwar Raja, 25, of Emaneswaram at Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu was caught from his native place by a team led by Kovalam station house officer Bijoy. Anwar has been accused of attempting to molest a Russian tourist in a homestay in Kovalam. On noticing the tourist heading for her room from the beach, the accused allegedly entered the room through the window.

The complainant, who spotted the stranger, screamed for help.

