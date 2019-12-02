Bid to grant autonomy for colleges draws flak

The reported move of the State government to grant autonomy to six private engineering and a host of arts and science colleges has come in for criticism.

The move comes close on the heels of organisations of college teachers affiliated to the Left parties staging a nationwide protest against the education policy of the Union government.

Process expedited

Neither the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership nor the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has accorded clearance for the latest move, but the process has been expedited and is set to be completed soon, Higher Education Department sources said. The efforts of a group of managements to have more autonomous colleges is reported to be in line with the declared aim of the Centre to ensure the dominance of such institutions in the country within the next two decades.

‘Depriving education’

The Left parties had opposed such institutions on the premise that it would set the ground for commercialisation of education and also deprive avenues for higher education to the Scheduled Castes, Tribes and other marginalised sections.

There are many complaints about the functioning of such colleges mainly on the conduct of courses and examinations without the approval of universities and appointments of teachers in gross violation of reservation and qualification norms, among others.

Complaints

The alleged arbitrariness in granting internal and external assessment scores of students, valuation of answer books by teachers of the same colleges that conduct the examinations and lack of infrastructure facilities, including library for students, have all drawn flak.

Having more such institutions would make education a preserve of the privileged. Before granting autonomy for more institutions, the government will have to ensure that the present system for scrutiny is functioning well to avoid such complaints, sources said.