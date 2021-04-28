Bid to extort money through fake FB account of police officer

KANNUR

The police are probing an alleged attempt to extort money through a fake Facebook account in the name of Kannur Rural Superintendent of Police Navneet Sharma.

The account was reportedly created on Wednesday morning, and an attempt was made to extort money from his friends by sending a request.

Mr. Sharma said the person behind the act was from outside the State, and that the location had been identified. The officer added that a replica of his official account was made by using photographs, which were in public domain. Around 90 persons accepted the request sent through the account. But alert users informed informed the police, besides forwarding screenshots.

“An investigation is on, and the case has been registered under the IT Act. Besides, a legal notice has been sent to Facebook. There were similar attempts in the recent past, and people should be alert while accepting requests on Facebook,” the officer said.

In a similar incident, a fake Facebook account of Kannur Regional Transport Officer Unnikrishnan Erambath was allegedly created, and an attempt was made to extort money by seeking financial help from his friends.

He lodged a complaint with the Kannur City Police.