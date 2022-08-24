Bid to extort money in Jayarajan’s name

Bid to extort money in Jayarajan’s nameKANNUR
The police have registered a case on a complaint by Khadi Board vice chairman P. Jayarajan after an attempt was made to extort money creating a fake profile of him on social media
Scamsters tried to extort money using the number of a native of Koyilandi. After the issue came to light, Mr. Jayarajan filed a complaint with the Kannur Additional Superintendent of Police.
Through the WhatsApp profile, many people have been approached for money. The police have started investigation
