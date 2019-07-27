Bid to expedite PSC recruitment

The Public Service Commission is gearing up to issue appointment advice memos to 4,411 candidates within a fortnight covering mainly Police, Education and Health departments.

Commission sources told The Hindu that appointment advice will be issued to 2,782 candidates for seven police battalions and the procedures for issuing 1,000 letters to lower and upper primary teachers as well as high school assistants were progressing on a war-footing.

This is in line with the State government’s request to expedite the recruitment process, which is a natural corollary to the directions given to the heads of departments to report vacancies arising from time to time to the commission without any delay.

Of late there had been a notable increase in recruitment of teachers, for instance, the commission had advised the appointment of about 4,000 lower primary and upper primary teachers during the start of the current academic year and now 800 more lower primary and 94 upper primary teachers are set to be appointed soon.

The increase in the recruitment of teachers, especially in Malappuram district, is being attributed to the success of the initiative to improve the functioning of government schools.

Freeze on recruitment

Earlier, there was a freeze on recruitment of teachers and this was mainly owing the decision to close down uneconomic schools. With the strength in government schools increasing steadily over the past three years, there was a notable increase in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff too, sources said.

Similarly, the government had given a clear directive that all pending vacancies in uniformed forces should be cleared without any time lag.

The commission is functioning against a specific time schedule and hence the procedures for issuing the intimation to 2,782 candidates in all the seven police battalions would be completed within a fortnight, sources said.

The posts of university assistant, lower division clerk and last grade employees invariably have a surge of applicants and now the commission is completing the procedures and filling the vacancies within a fortnight.

The current bid to expedite the recruitment assumes significance as it comes in the wake of allegations against the selection process of the commission, sources said.