Bid to destroy universities: Governor

January 12, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday flagged the alleged efforts being made by various quarters to hinder the smooth functioning of universities in the State.

He was reacting to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Syndicate’s decision to constitute a subcommittee to assist the Vice-Chancellor in managing the day-to-day affairs of the university.

The move, certain sections allege, would curtail the powers of the Vice-Chancellor and pave the way for external interference in KTU’s functioning.

While he claimed ignorance of the development, the Governor told mediapersons here that he considered his responsibility as the Chancellor to ensure the universities remained free from interference and the Vice-Chancellors had a free hand in running them and re-establishing the credentials of the institutions.

“The students and the future generations of the State are bound to suffer if the universities are not allowed to run smoothly. I want universities to function in a manner where bright students do not leave Kerala and the State is not deprived of their talent, research potential and their potential to make a difference in the lives of the people,” Mr. Khan said.

Expressing confidence that he could achieve such goals with his “limited powers”, he added he would counter efforts made to “destroy” the universities.