Bid to derail State’s progress, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 November 2021 19:28 IST

‘Opposition to KIIFB has exposed sadistic mentality of some elements’

Alleging sinister attempts to discredit the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said it revealed the sadistic mentality of some elements hell-bent on derailing the State’s development.

His comments at a function here come in the wake of the Controller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report accusing the KIIFB of bypassing the legislature in “off-Budget borrowings” for infrastructure projects and its warning that this would push the State into a debt trap.

A combative Mr. Vijayan said various quarters attempted to torpedo development in a State that could not aspire to grow purely on its Budget capabilities owing to its fiscal limitations. However, pushing the State into stagnancy due to such a handicap would be an injustice to the generations to come.

“Under such circumstances, the Government had to pursue uncharted paths that were not illegal. While funding by the KIIFB had provided a massive boost towards developing general education during the last few years, it is imperative a similar strategy was adopted for enhancing higher education facilities,” he said, while delivering the presidential address at the Chancellor’s Awards presentation ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Full steam ahead

The Chief Minister added the malicious efforts being made by certain sections to prevent the State from progressing would turn futile. None of the development projects that were under way would be disrupted. They will progress full steam ahead, he asserted.

Lamenting the slow progress attained by the higher education sector in changing with the times, Mr. Vijayan said its significant overhaul figured high among the Government’s priorities.

No higher education institution could grow without Government backing. While it is necessary universities displayed an urge to flourish, an environment conducive for growth is also vital. There have been instances when universities have witnessed fall in NAAC grading due to the dearth in sanctioned posts. Many also suffered due to the lack of infrastructural facilities including hostels, laboratories and libraries, he said.

The Government had a crucial role to play in plugging such inadequacies to ensure no student was denied facilities that prevented his or her academic development, he added.