Bid to create communal divide in Kerala by holding rallies in support of Hamas: Surendran

He says it was Modi government which rescued Vizhinjam port from being bogged down in red tapes

October 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Attempts are being made in Kerala to create communal divide by organising demonstrations in support of Hamas, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

At a news conference on Sunday, Mr. Surendran alleged that the rallies in support of Hamas were being organised by some in an attempt to gain the votes of a particular community in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By leading these demonstrations or supporting them, the ruling party was encouraging a total breakdown of law and order. These demonstrations by Muslim fundamentalist groups should be seen in the light of the findings by the national investigation agencies that “sleeper cells” were suddenly becoming active in Kerala, Mr. Surendran said.

Whitewashing Hamas

In the name of supporting the Palestine cause, both the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have adopted a stance whitewashing Hamas. Both the Congress and the CPI(M) should come clear on what basis they were trying to whitewash an international terrorist organisation which was totally backing Pakistan, he said. These parties were trying to split people in the State, he alleged.

Mr. Surendran mocked that both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were trying to claim credit for the Vizhinjam international seaport. Yet, the fact remained that it was the Modi government which rescued the project from being bogged down in red tapes and expedited the work on the seaport, he said.

While it was the Centre which allocated funds for the rehabilitation of the fisherfolk who had to be displaced or were losing their livelihood, both the UDF and the LDF had adopted a stance against the fisherfolk. The Union Minister for Fisheries, who visited the coastal belt, had made it clear that a rehabilitation package was being envisaged for the fisherfolk. The State government should explain why this rehabilitation package could not be implemented, Mr. Surendran said.

If required, the BJP would lead a fight in support of the fisherfolk, he added.

