Bid to break into Kasaragod district court complex

A man allegedly broke into the district court complex at Vidyanagar in Kasaragod, a high-security zone with a police station, night watchmen, and CCTV cameras, in the early hours of Sunday.

The intruder, dressed in black full-sleeve shirt and pants, broke the lock of the record room but reportedly fled at the sight of security personnel. The entire act was captured on CCTV, revealing that he carried an iron rod and moved between courtrooms and verandahs. The man’s presence near the District Judge’s chamber on the first floor was particularly alarming, with footage showing him holding a rod.

Upon inspection, officials confirmed that no court documents were missing. The man, armed with an iron rod, entered the building by breaking the grill lock and was seen moving around with a rod in the courtrooms and verandahs. CCTV footage shows the masked man holding a rod outside the District Judge’s chamber on the first floor before fleeing.

Court staff discovered the break-in when an employee noticed the broken lock on the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court’s ground floor room. The employees promptly informed superiors, who then notified the police. Initial inspections suggest no documents were lost. Police teams, including a dog squad and fingerprint experts, collected evidence from the scene.

The investigation revealed that the man had also broken into Thanbeehul Islam Higher Secondary School’s office in Naimarmoola. CCTV footage confirmed it was the same individual involved in both incidents.

The police believe the man took advantage of the two consecutive days of leave to target the court building. They are now reviewing all roadside CCTV footage in the area to track down the suspect.

