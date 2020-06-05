Kerala

Bid on E.P. Jayarajan’s life: all accused acquitted

Incident occurred in December 2000

The Thalassery Fourth Additional Session Court on Friday acquitted all 38 accused in a murder attempt on Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan.

Mr. Jayarajan was serving as Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kannur district secretary when the incident took place on December 2, 2000.

Justice V.N. Vijaykumar acquitted all the accused in the case for want of evidence. Two of the accused had died during the proceeding.

The incident took place when a gang threw bombs and stones on the car in which Mr. Jayarajan and some other leaders were travelling after a public function.

Four years ago

The trial proceedings were completed four years ago, but the jurisprudence of the Fourth Additional Court occasionally changed and there was no replacement.

As the witnesses were mostly leaders of the CPI(M) and the forensic report found no explosive debris from the car, the case turned in favour of the accused.

