Bicycle rally conducted

May 16, 2022 21:02 IST

Kozhikode

The District Tourism Promotion Council, in association with Calicut Bikers’ Club, organised a bicycle rally from Kozhikode beach to Kappad beach to create awareness on the environment as well as the tourism potential of Kozhikode district. The rally was a precursor to the “Churam Challenge ride” being organised by the team on June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day. Tourism Planning Board advisory committee member K.R. Pramod flagged off the rally while DTPC secretary T.Nikhil Das presided over the event, a press release said.