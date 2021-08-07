Bible in Greek and Hebrew published

Bible Society of India collaborates with German Bible Society

In a significant achievement, the Bible Society of India in collaboration with the German Bible Society has published the Greek and Hebrew Bibles for the first time in India.

Fr. Mathew Skariah, Secretary of the Bible Society - Kerala Auxiliary, said these editions were of great value to Bible students and a matter of interest to linguaphiles, as they served as a language reference tool for these ancient languages. Hebrew is the original language of the Old Testament and Greek of the New Testament.

Referred to as ‘textual apparatus’ in theological parlance, these editions also incorporate the findings of the ongoing research on the ancient manuscripts of the Bible and aid academic learning and research in the field of biblical studies.

The publication of these authorised editions in their original languages, which hitherto has been done in Germany, could be done through long years of negotiations by the Bible Society of India led by its general secretary Fr. M. Mani Chacko, with the German Bible Society.

Yuhanon Mar Chrysostomos Metropolitan, president of the Bible Society-Kerala Auxiliary unit launched the new editions at a function organised at the St Thomas Apostolic Seminary, Kottayam, last week. Fr. Andrews Mekkattukunnel, president of the seminary, received the first copy.